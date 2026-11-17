NEW DELHI: In a late twist, France football federation president Philippe Diallo will challenge Gianni Infantino in the FIFA 2027 president elections, UEFA confirmed on Monday.

“At a meeting held today and chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee invited Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support,” UEFA said in a statement.

Diallo’s name is understood to have propped up after the UEFA backed-group, which has been critical of Infantino’s policies and administration, failed to enlist a decorated former player or manager before the deadline for nominations on Wednesday, November 18.

Infantino’s term expires in March 2027, following a turbulent past few months where the Italian drew flak for his plans to sell FIFA’s commercial rights to private players.

UEFA’s executive committee discussed the matter on Monday, November 16 and secured the approval its 55 member associations would be sought. The expectation is for Diallo to also garner support from the Francophone members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Agencies

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