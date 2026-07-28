Pirlo Withdraws from Italy Coaching Contention After Backlash Over Russian Betting Deal

New Delhi: Former Italy international Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he is no longer in contention to become Italy’s national team coach after criticism over his commercial association with Russian betting company Fonbet led to opposition against his potential appointment.

The 47-year-old World Cup winner has reportedly become one of the main candidates to replace Gennaro Gattuso after Pep Guardiola declined the role. However, Pirlo’s candidacy faced serious scrutiny because of his role as a global ambassador for the Russian bookmaker Fonbet. This raised objections from officials within the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and several Italian lawmakers.

Breaking his silence on Monday, Pirlo shared that he had been informed the night before that he was no longer under consideration for the position and defended his professional conduct. “After learning last night that I am no longer the candidate to lead the Italian national team, I believe it is my duty to clarify a few points,” Pirlo wrote on Instagram. IANS

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