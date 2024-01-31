Players from 31 countries will be in action at WTA Mumbai Open

Mumbai: Players from 31 countries will be seen in action at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and Cricket Club of India (CCI)-organised Mumbai Open Tennis Championships, which returns to the tennis calendar after a gap of six years.

This is the third edition of the WTA Mumbai Open with past singles champions including world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka (2017) and Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum (2018).

An exciting line-up at the third edition of the tournament will include three top 100 players in the singles and six top 100 players in the doubles event, which is a part of the WTA $125K series.

The tournament will be played at the newly-laid tennis courts at the Cricket Club of India. Qualifying matches will be played starting February 3 and 4 while the main draw action will start on February 5. The finals will be played on February 11.

American Kayla Day, the 2016 US Open girls singles champion and world No. 82, will lead the 32-player field, along with Japan's Nao Hibino, winner of three WTA Tour singles titles, and former French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, ranked 97th in the world.

Other players in the field include American Katie Volynets, Australians Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell and Brazil's Laura Pigossi.

Sixteen-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva, who was the top-ranked junior in the world last year, and reached the third round of the 2024 Australian Open women's singles event just 12 months after winning the girls singles title, will also be seen in action in Mumbai. IANS

