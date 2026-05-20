Playing for a Larger Purpose Lets Me Perform Beyond My Abilities: Virat Kohli on Leadership and Pressure

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli discussed leadership, pressure, and the mindset needed to excel at the highest level during one of the most anticipated sessions at the third RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders, as he said that he can perform beyond his strengths if he's playing for a larger cause.

In the candid discussion called ‘Mind Over Everything: Virat Kohli on Peak Performance’, Kohli openly discussed the pursuit of excellence that has shaped his nearly two-decade journey in international cricket.

Reflecting on what made him tick as a player and a master of chases, he said, "I'm wired in a way that I always want more responsibility and more load. That’s where I seem to be at my absolute best.”

Kohli also discussed the importance of finding purpose beyond just personal performance and explained how leadership has enabled him to challenge himself.

“You have no time to think about yourself. That’s such a beautiful place to be in. If I can play for a larger cause, a larger purpose, then I can perform beyond the abilities I think I have,” he said.

He also reminisced about his time working with Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore on the Indian cricket team.

“I had a great phase, and whenever I meet them, I thank them from the bottom of my heart because they took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them. They understood what I was feeling and genuinely took care of me mentally. That put me in a space where I could enjoy my cricket again,” Kohli said.

On his long-enduring commitment to his fitness, the star batter added, “I don’t really call it sacrifice. People term it that way when you let go of things, but I see it as refinement.

For me, it’s about being honest with the opportunity. There are lakhs of people who want to be in this position, playing for India and playing at the highest level. So I don’t think this is something that should be celebrated as extraordinary. This should be the norm. That’s how the culture of a sport grows.”

Kohli also considered how athletes can influence beyond just their performances and statistics.

“For me now, impact is about creating belief. If people can look at your journey, your discipline, or the way you respond under pressure and feel inspired in their own lives, then that’s probably the most fulfilling thing,” he said. IANS

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