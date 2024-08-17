Playing India at World Cups is always a great challenge, says New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr

New Delhi: Amelia Kerr, New Zealand women’s all-rounder, believes playing against India in the World Cups is her favourite cricketing challenge. Amelia has played starring roles in New Zealand’s recent ODI wins over India, especially in the 2022 ODI World Cup at home, where she hit a half-century and took 3-56 with her leg spin.

“I think playing at World Cups, playing India is something I think that’s always a great challenge because wherever you are in the world, they get a crowd that is supporting them. And spin is key for them.”

“The ability to play spin well, especially in sub-continent conditions, I think that’s a great challenge. And they’ve got some world-class (players), so I think for me that’s a key match-up and playing them is always a challenge,” said Amelia on the ICC 100% Cricket Superstars video.

She also said her favourite type of dismissal as a bowler is of beating the batter in the air and then having them stumped, like how she got India captain Mithali Raj out in the 2022 World Cup.

“My favourite (type of) wicket is when they haven’t picked you. You beat someone through the gate. And I guess probably the wickets that mean the most is when they’re game-changing, of one of the best players in the team, and you kind of make a breakthrough with something special.”

Amelia started as a bowling all-rounder but is now a regular top-order batter. She was just 17 when asked to open the batting by her coach, and then went on to score a historic 232 not out against Ireland, the highest-ever score in Women’s ODIs, laced with 31 fours and two sixes. IANS

