Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few: Ravichandran Ashwin

Dharamshala: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed match figures of 9-128 in his 100th Test as India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium, said he was pleased with how the ball came out of his hand despite going for a few runs.

“Very happy, can’t really put a wrapper on how I’m feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for? Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series.”

“You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few. Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface,” said Ashwin after the match ended. IANS

