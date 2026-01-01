PM Modi applauds Arjun Erigaisi for winning World Blitz bronze

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi for securing the bronze medal at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship held in Doha.

Erigaisi’s achievement comes shortly after his bronze medal win at the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship, marking another proud moment for India in the global chess arena. He became the first Indian since Vishwanathan Anand (2017) to secure two medals at the World Championship.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “India’s strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him.”

The first day of the Open ended with Arjun Erigaisi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Fabiano Caruana sharing the lead after 13 rounds. Erigaisi topped the standings with 15 points. Magnus Carlsen, Caruana, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov were the others to qualify for the knockouts.

Erigaisi, however, lost to Abdusattorov 2.5–0.5 in the semifinal. Abdusattorov won both of the first two games. In game three, playing as White, Erigaisi managed only a draw, eliminating the need for the fourth game.

India concluded the year-end tournament with a total of three bronze medals, with Koneru Humpy also securing third place in the Women’s Rapid Championship.

“This has been a memorable edition of the World Rapid & Blitz. We have watched five days of high tension at an exceptional level of play. The games played here in Doha will be studied by fans and future grandmasters alike, providing excellent material for the history of our sport,” FIDE Vice President Vishwanathan Anand said.

Also Read: Roberto Carlos hospitalised after suffering a heart attack