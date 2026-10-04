PM Modi Applauds Historic Gold Wins by Pranavi Sharath Urs and Kumkum Anil Mohod at Asian Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Pranavi Sharath Urs and Kumkum Anil Mohod for scripting history with gold medals in women’s individual golf and recurve archery, respectively.

“One for the history books! Congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning India’s first-ever Gold in Women’s Individual Golf at the Asian Games. Her superb finish has given the nation a sporting moment to remember. May this victory draw more young Indians to the game and inspire them to aim for the very top. Well played and best wishes to Pranavi,” PM Modi posted on X. “Gold that will always be remembered. Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on becoming the first Indian woman to win Recurve Individual Gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Her composure in the decisive shoot-off was particularly outstanding. May she keep aiming higher! Best wishes for her future endeavours,” posted PM Modi. IANS

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