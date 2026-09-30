PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s 4x400m Relay Team on Asian Games Gold

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj after the Indian quartet won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium. This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead,” the PMO posted on X. IANS

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