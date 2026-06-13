PM Modi, Defence Minister Express Grief Over Jaspal Rana’s Demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of legendary Indian shooter and high-performance coach Jaspal Rana and termed it a “profound loss to the world of Indian sports.”

Rana, who coached double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, passed away at a New Delhi hospital following medical complications at the age of 49.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledged Rana’s contributions to the nation both as an elite athlete and a mentor.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration.”

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences, calling Rana’s demise a “massive loss to the Indian sporting world.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of internationally renowned shooter Jaspal Rana. Along with being an outstanding athlete and coach, Jaspal was an extremely simple, humble, and kind-hearted human being. He played a highly impactful role in popularising shooting as a sport in India,” Rajnath Singh shared on X. IANS

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