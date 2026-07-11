Six Players Share Lead at Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Six players are tied for the lead at the end of the fifth round of the 8th Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament being held in the city on Friday. Assam’s Tanmay Rajbongshi, Manipur’s Singh S. Vikramjit, Arunachal Pradesh’s Tadam Dupit, and West Bengal’s Parambrata Sarkar, Niladri Banerjee, and Ankit Das have all maintained a perfect record, earning five points each to jointly top the standings after five rounds.

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