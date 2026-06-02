PM Modi lauds India’s 19-medal haul at U20 Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian U20 athletics contingent for their 19-medal haul, including 10 gold, at the U20 Athletics Championships, calling it a reflection of the determination and excellence of young athletes.

The Indian contingent wrapped up their campaign in style by adding three gold medals to their tally on the final day and overall finished second with 19 medals. Besdies 10 gold medals, the Indian team also won five silver and four bronze medals.

“Congratulations to the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships for winning 19 medals, including 10 golds. This outstanding performance reflects the determination and excellence of India’s young athletes. May these achievements inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports in the years to come,” PM Modi shared on X

Based on the total number of medals, it was not India’s best-ever return at the competition, but the benchmark remains the 2024 edition in Dubai, where India won 29 medals, including seven gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze. IANS

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