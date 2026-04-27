PM Modi to inaugurate new indoor cricket facilities to six Northeast States

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cricket in Northeast India is set for a major boost, with new indoor training infrastructure being developed across six states in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate these facilities at an event in Sikkim on April 28.

Announcing the development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told the media that the indoor facilities are part of a broader initiative to strengthen cricket infrastructure in the Northeast. He noted that the decision to build these centres was taken during the tenure of Jay Shah when he led the BCCI.

The new infrastructure is being set up in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. Saikia emphasized the importance of indoor facilities in the region, where heavy rainfall persists for six to seven months each year. “These centres will ensure players have access to training throughout the year,” he said.

Each facility will feature indoor practice pitches, a high-performance fitness centre, a 25-metre swimming pool, and modern player amenities. Designed as all-weather, modular training complexes, the academies aim to nurture and develop local cricketing talent across the Northeast.

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