Pochettino slams ‘harsh’ Balogun red card as 10-man USA beat Bosnia at World Cup

San Francisco: United States coach Mauricio Pochettino praised his side’s unity after it beat Bosnia 2-0 with 10 men on Wednesday, but insisted Folarin Balogun’s dismissal for what he described as “accidental” contact was harsh in the World Cup round-of-32 clash.

“It’s difficult to describe our feeling because I think they were amazing, and there is no easy game in the World Cup,” Pochettino said.

“I think the maturity of the team is amazing, in the way that we have grown over the last five or six weeks.”

Balogun, who scored his third goal of the tournament just before halftime, will miss the biggest match of his career after being sent off for stepping on Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. Agencies

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