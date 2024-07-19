Polish canoeist Dorota Borowska to miss Paris Olympics on suspicion of doping

Warsaw: Sprint canoeist Dorota Borowska was withdrawn from Poland’s squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to an alleged violation of anti-doping rules, the Polish Canoe Federation said.

The 28-year-old won gold in the women’s C1 competition at the 2024 ECA Canoe Sprint European Championships in Szeged, Hungary in June. Borowska was seen as one of Poland’s medal hopes at the Olympic Games, reports Xinhua.

“We support purity in sport and strongly condemn the use of prohibited doping substances. We also declare full cooperation with the relevant anti-doping authorities. However, we don’t prejudge the athlete’s guilt and we believe that everyone has the right to a fair trial,” the Polish Canoe Federation (PCF) said in a statement.

A prohibited substance was detected in a sample taken from Borowska in June. The athlete can appeal against the decision of the International Canoe Federation, which suspended her qualification for Paris 2024. IANS

