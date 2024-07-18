Paris Olympics 2024: 117 Athletes From India Set To Participate

NEW DELHI: The Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games will be represented by a total of 117 athletes from 16 sporting disciplines. The total number of Indian support staff stands at 140.
In contrast, a 228-member contingent, including 127 athletes, competed for India in the pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021.
The increase in the number of support staff members is attributed to the addition of sports science personnel this time around.
"The athletes are at the centre of our planning and preparations. Instead of the usual 3:1 ratio between athletes and support staff, we have worked hard to change it to slightly better than 1:1 ratio," said Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T Usha.
"For the first time, a 13-member sports science team under Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala will be in Paris to provide support," Usha said, adding that a recovery centre would be available in the Athletes' village.
Usha assured that there will be no delays in any athletes' non-accredited support staff getting their visas.
She promised to take up the case of 53kg World championships bronze medallist wrestler Antim Panghal's coach Bhagat Singh, physiotherapist Heera and sparring partner Vikas with the French embassy.
"In its wisdom the ad-hoc committee administering wrestling chose not to include the names of Antim's coach or physiotherapist in the long list of names sent to the Olympic Games Organizing Committee."
Usha remarked that it was "strange" that competent authorities, who approved the long list, did not deem it fit to recommend the inclusion of Antim's support staff even though she got a quota place.
