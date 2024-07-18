Paris Olympics 2024: 117 Athletes From India Set To Participate

NEW DELHI: The Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games will be represented by a total of 117 athletes from 16 sporting disciplines. The total number of Indian support staff stands at 140.

In contrast, a 228-member contingent, including 127 athletes, competed for India in the pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021.

The increase in the number of support staff members is attributed to the addition of sports science personnel this time around.

"The athletes are at the centre of our planning and preparations. Instead of the usual 3:1 ratio between athletes and support staff, we have worked hard to change it to slightly better than 1:1 ratio," said Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T Usha.