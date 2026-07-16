Porro calls World Cup final berth a ‘dream come true’ as Spain outclass France 2-0

Texas [US]: Spain’s Pedro Porro described reaching the FIFA World Cup final as a dream come true after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the semifinal, praising his teammates for delivering a complete performance.

Porro, who scored Spain’s second goal and was named Player of the Match, said the victory was the result of a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly not even in my wildest dreams. Very happy, very happy with the team’s attitude from start to finish. I think we played a great match; we did everything we had to do today to reach the final,” Porro said, as quoted by FIFA.

The defender also credited the entire squad for overcoming a strong French side.

“We knew it was a very, very tough team, one that had been doing things really well, and honestly, this is the team’s achievement, not mine at all. It’s simply about congratulating everyone because they played a fantastic match,” he added, as quoted by FIFA. (ANI)

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