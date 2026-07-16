Tom Cruise to Lead Star-Studded FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Line-Up

FIFA is leaving no stone unturned to make the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony a truly grand spectacle. Several surprise performances and special appearances are expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats. And now, the latest development is that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is set to perform at the closing ceremony on July 19. FIFA on Tuesday afternoon announced that Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and internet streamer IShowSpeed will be among the names that will perform as part of the World Cup closing ceremony, as per Deadline. FIFA has also confirmed that Grammy and Oscar-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the US national anthem. (ANI)

Also Read: Action-Comedy 'Mayday' Starring Ryan Reynolds Unveils Trailer

