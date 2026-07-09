Portugal Confirm Roberto Martinez’s Departure After Contract Expiry

Lisbon: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Wednesday confirmed the end of the national team coach Roberto Martinez’s tenure following his contract expiry.

In a statement, the FPF confirmed that the contractual agreement with Martinez and his coaching staff has officially come to an end.

Notably, this comes after Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

“The Portuguese Football Federation informs that the contractual relationship with the National Coach, Roberto Martinez, and his technical team has officially ended this Wednesday,” the FPF said.

The FPF thanked Martinez and his coaching staff for their dedication and professionalism during their three-and-a-half-year tenure, which included winning the UEFA Nations League. The federation also praised their commitment and respect towards Portugal and Portuguese football.

“The Portuguese Football Federation thanks Roberto Martinez and his coaching staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past three and a half years,” the FPF said.(ANI)

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