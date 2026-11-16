Portugal Honors Cristiano Ronaldo with Emotional Tribute at Nations League Match

Braga: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) staged a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo before and during the UEFA Nationas League match between Portugal and Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo announced his Portugal retirement, ending one of the greatest international careers in football history. The 41-year-old won 234 senior caps for his country and scored an astonishing 146 goals. Both totals are world records in the men’s game.

The initiative involved players and fans in four distinct moments, celebrating the career, leadership, and legacy of an indispensable figure in the history of the National Team.

The tribute began outside the Braga Municipal Stadium, where fans were invited to leave a message of thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the highlights was the teams’ entrance onto the field, with the starting eleven players and their young companions wearing shirts specially designed to mark the occasion. The footballers’ kits included the number 7 dedicated to Ronaldo, reinforcing the symbolic nature of the tribute.

FPF has decided that, starting with the game against Denmark, corresponding to the 5th round of the Nations League, the number 7 jersey of the National Team, which belonged to Ronaldo, will have a different graphic design, with a different number 7 as well.

“This is yet another way to immortalise the meaning of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents,” it said in a statement. “From today onwards, we will have a different number 7 on the jersey, but with the same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the immortalisation of a story that will never be forgotten.” Agencies

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