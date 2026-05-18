Praggnanandhaa Draws with Keymer to Maintain Top Spot in Grand Chess Tour Event

NEW DELHI: Indian GM R. Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Vincent Keymer of Germany to stay in joint lead after the third round of the Super Chess Classic, part of the Grand chess tour.

After a well-deserved victory over Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the previous round, Praggnanandhaa took his tally to two points out of a possible three. He now shares the lead with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Dutch duo of Jorden Van Foreest and Anish Giri, along with Keymer. Agencies

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