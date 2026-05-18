Napoli seal Champions League spot as Juventus drops to sixth after Fiorentina defeat

MILAN: A 3-0 win over Pisa secured second-placed Napoli a place in the Champions League on Sunday, while Juventus suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to 10-man Fiorentina to drop from third to sixth in the Serie A standings.

AC Milan moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Genoa. AS Roma’s 2-0 win over Lazio in a chaotic Capital Derby, courtesy of Gianluca Mancini’s first brace of the season, left it tied with Milan on 70 points but behind on head-to-head record this season.

Juventus, which suffered its first loss since February, is tied on 68 points with fifth-placed Como, which beat Parma, heading into the final day of the season on May 24, when two of the four Champions League spots will still be up for grabs.

Napoli’s title defence ended earlier this month when Inter Milan secured the Scudetto, and a draw at Como and a loss to Bologna had delayed its Champions League qualification. Agencies

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