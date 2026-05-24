Praggnanandhaa Misses Win Chances, Shares Point with Vachier-Lagrave as Bucharest Title Race Tightens

NEW DELHI: Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa missed a few winning attempts and was held to a draw by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, even as the race for the title tightened at the end of the penultimate round of the Super Chess Classic in Bucharest.

On what turned out to be another excitement-filled day, the clash between overnight leaders Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Vincent Keymer of Germany ended in a draw, while world championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan scored his second victory on the trot over Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest on Friday night. Agencies

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