Praggnanandhaa seals 2nd classical win over Fabiano Caruana at Norway Chess 2024

Stavanger: After a rest day, the thrilling action continued at the Norway Chess 2024, being held at the SpareBank 1 SR-Bank in Stavanger. The brother-sister duo Praggnanandhaa R and Vaishali R continued their winning ways as they earned crucial points in round 5 of the tournament.

While Vaishali kept the lead in the Norway Chess Women’s Tournament by checkmating GM Lei Tingjie in Armageddon tie-breaker, Praggnanandhaa registered his second classical win in the competition as he defeated the world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana.

Meanwhile, in the Norway Chess main event, Hikaru Nakamura extended his lead after his win over world champion Ding Liren. For the first time in nine years, Nakamura is rated over 2800 after handing a third defeat in a row to Liren, who is out of the top ten in the live rating lists.

In another exciting match, Magnus Carlsen emerged victorious over Alireza Firouzja in a classical game. Carlsen, with a total of 9 points, is just a point behind Nakamura in the tournament, while Pragg is in third with 8.5 points.

In the Women’s Tournament, Anna Muzychuk’s second classical win in a row, this time over GM Pia Cramling, put her in sole second place, just a point behind the leader Vaishali, who has earned 10 points so far. IANS

