Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 1 Carlsen in Classical Clash at Norway Chess 2026

Oslo: Round three of Norway Chess 2026 produced another dramatic day of fighting chess, the Indian star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in classical chess.

Praggnanandhaa gradually outplayed Carlsen in a long game and appeared to be in control for much of the encounter. However, the momentum shifted in severe time trouble, where Carlsen managed to seize the advantage. Moments later, the Norwegian star made a decisive mistake of his own under pressure and resigned immediately, conceding the win.

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and tournament leader Alireza Firouzja played a hard-fought classical draw after a tense encounter. Firouzja later prevailed in the Armageddon game to secure the additional points and maintain his strong start to the tournament.

The remaining classical game between Vincent Keymer and Wesley So also ended in a draw after a balanced struggle. Wesley So went on to win the Armageddon game, collecting the extra points.

Following round three, Firouzja remains at the top of the standings after another successful day. IANS

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