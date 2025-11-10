Pramod Bhagat bags triple gold as India shine at Japan Para Badminton International

New Delhi: India’s para badminton stars delivered a commanding performance at the Japan Para Badminton International 2025, with Pramod Bhagat leading the charge by securing three gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar followed with two golds, winning both in singles and mixed doubles, while Sukant Kadam bagged gold in men’s doubles along with a silver in singles.

Pramod Bhagat was the standout performer of the championship, sweeping all three gold medals in his category — men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. In the SL3 singles final, Bhagat staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set to Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara. Despite trailing 17-21 in the first and facing a 16-19 deficit in the second, Pramod showed nerves of steel to level the match and then dominated the decider with a flawless display to win 17-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an intense battle lasting 1 hour and 33 minutes. In men’s doubles, Bhagat teamed up with Sukant Kadam to defeat compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a hard-fought three-setter (21-17, 18-21, 21-16). He completed his golden hat-trick by clinching the mixed doubles SL4-SU5 title with Manisha Ramadass, overcoming fellow Indians Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 21-19 in a close 29-minute contest.

Speaking after his triple triumph, Pramod Bhagat said, “Winning three golds here in Japan means a lot. It’s always special to perform in a country that appreciates para badminton so deeply. Each match tested me mentally and physically, and I’m proud of how I handled the pressure. This victory gives me great motivation ahead of future tournaments.” IANS

