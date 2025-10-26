Australian Para Badminton International 2025: Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds

Victoria: India reaffirmed its dominance in global para-badminton with an impressive performance at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025, led by stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam.

Bhagat secured two gold medals, while Kadam impressed with one gold and one silver, as India dominated multiple categories to finish at the top of the standings.

In the men’s singles SL3 final, Pramod Bhagat delivered a clinical performance to beat compatriot Manoj Sarkar in straight sets (21–15, 21–17). The 27-minute match showcased Bhagat’s unmatched tactical sharpness — blending delicate touches at the net with powerful smashes to control the pace of the rally. Sarkar fought hard in the second set, pushing Bhagat into longer rallies, but the experienced champion maintained his composure under pressure to secure his first gold of the tournament.

Bhagat partnered with Sukant Kadam in the Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4 final to secure his second gold medal, defeating the Indian duo Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav in an exciting three-set match (21–11, 19–21, 21–18). Sukant Kadam, who also delivered a standout performance, won a silver medal in Men’s Singles SL4 after a hard-fought final against Surya Kant, ending (21–23, 21–14, 19–21). IANS

