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Pramod Bhagat clinches gold and silver medal in Japan Para Badminton

Pramod Bhagat wins men’s singles SL3 gold and doubles silver in Tokyo, while Sukant Kadam reaches 100 career medals at the Japan Para Badminton International.
Pramod Bhagat
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NEW DELHI: Pramod Bhagat won a gold in men’s singles SL3 and silver in men’s doubles SL3-SU5, while Sukant Kadam took his career medal tally into three figures at the Japan Para Badminton International in Tokyo on Sunday. Pramod, a six-time world champion and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, took down compatriot U Kumar 21-16, 21-8 in 30 minutes in the men’s singles SL3 final. In the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 final, Pramod and Kadam lost 5-21, 15-21 to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Fredy Setiawan.

“I am very happy to finish the tournament with a gold and a silver. The singles final was challenging, especially after U Kumar got the early lead, but I stayed patient and focused on my game,” Pramod said in a release.

Meanwhile, Sukant reached a remarkable milestone of 100 career medals during the tournament, as several Indian shuttlers delivered strong performances to secure medals across categories. Agencies

Also Read: ‘I’d put this moment right at the top’: Elena Rybakina on US Open Triumph

Pramod Bhagat
career medal tally
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