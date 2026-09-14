Pramod Bhagat clinches gold and silver medal in Japan Para Badminton

NEW DELHI: Pramod Bhagat won a gold in men’s singles SL3 and silver in men’s doubles SL3-SU5, while Sukant Kadam took his career medal tally into three figures at the Japan Para Badminton International in Tokyo on Sunday. Pramod, a six-time world champion and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, took down compatriot U Kumar 21-16, 21-8 in 30 minutes in the men’s singles SL3 final. In the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 final, Pramod and Kadam lost 5-21, 15-21 to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Fredy Setiawan.

“I am very happy to finish the tournament with a gold and a silver. The singles final was challenging, especially after U Kumar got the early lead, but I stayed patient and focused on my game,” Pramod said in a release.

Meanwhile, Sukant reached a remarkable milestone of 100 career medals during the tournament, as several Indian shuttlers delivered strong performances to secure medals across categories. Agencies

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