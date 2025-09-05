Pranavi Urs leads Indian challenge at Houston Championship

Houston: Pranavi Urs leads the Indian contingent at the Houston Championship, the fourth event of the PIF Global Series this year. Pranavi, who had to miss a lot of earlier events due to a wrist injury, is hoping to get back to form for the latter half of the season.

With Diksha Dagar sitting out the event at Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, the other two Indians in the field are rookie Avani Prashanth and the experienced Tvesa Malik.

The Houston Championship sees 104 professionals compete in both the 36-hole Team competition and the 54-hole Individual stroke play competition.

Pranavi, a former multiple-time winner on the Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is still looking for her maiden win on the LET. For the team event, she is alongside Manon De Roey (BEL), Daniela Darquea (ECU), and Polly Mack (GER).

Avani Prashanth’s teammates are Laura Fuenfstueck (GER), Rosie Davies (ENG), and Vanessa Bouvet (FRA).

Tvesa is in the team with Darcey Harry (WAL), Olivia Cowan (GER), and Virginia Elena Carta (ITA). IANS

