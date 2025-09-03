Prasidh Krishna reflects on unforgettable England tour, says it will stay with him forever

New Delhi: Prasidh Krishna says India’s gripping 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will remain etched in his memory as one of the most intense experiences of his career.

The Indian fast bowler opened up about the physical toll, emotional highs, and behind-the-scenes moments that made the summer in England truly “unforgettable.”

The 28-year-old was one of India’s standout performers in the deciding Test at The Oval, where he bowled 43 overs for match figures of 8 for 188 to help script a six-run victory. Looking back, Prasidh admitted the workload left him drained.

“Physically, it took a lot out of me,” he said. “It took me about a week to shake it off. Then I came back, played a few games in the Maharaja Trophy. It felt good to go back to my state, be with my statemates, chat with the youngsters, and just get that feeling of being back in cricket again,” Prasid told ESPNCricinfo.

Before returning to training in Bengaluru, Prasidh allowed himself some time off. “I did take a week to ten days off [after the England series],” he revealed. “Even when I was on a break – hiking and all that – I could actually feel my body hurting. I was still sore from that last Test [at The Oval] and the three hard days [during the vacation]. On the fourth day, I told myself, ‘I’m not going to do anything’. I let my wife go on her hiking trip. I stayed back for a day, and actually felt my body recover a little bit more.”

At The Oval, Prasidh was at the centre of India’s dramatic final-day triumph. England were cruising in pursuit of 374 before he produced two crucial strikes late on the fourth evening. Reflecting on the tense finale, he said: “The first ball, I had clearly planned, was going to be a bouncer. That ball went for a boundary, but it also helped me understand what was happening with the pitch. The second one was an inside edge altogether. Even with eight runs coming off the first two balls, I was still pretty composed. I knew I had to hit a certain area, a certain length, and let the ball do the talking.” (IANS)

Also Read: Jessica Pegula enters US Open semi-finals after 6-3, 6-3 win over Krejcikova

Also watch;