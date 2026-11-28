GUWAHATI: Prathana Thapa of Nagaland won a Bronze medal for India in the Women’s Doubles 40+ category at the VICTOR Badminton Asia Senior Championships 2026, held in Gwangju, South Korea recently. Partnering Lalduhzuali of Mizoram, she reached the semifinals in the championship and made podium finish. Earlier she also won a silver in the 40+ Women’s Doubles at the 48th Indian Masters (Veteran) National Badminton Championships held in Goa this year.

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