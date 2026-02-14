Premier League: Arsenal slip again as title race heats up

LONDON: Arsenal wasted the chance to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday night, with Noni Madueke's second-half header cancelled out by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave Eberechi Eze a first league start in 2026, but the England forward was anonymous and was replaced at half-time by captain Martin Odegaard.

The hosts were the better side in the first half but could not take advantage of a nervy Arsenal start, with goalkeeper David Raya forced to make a sharp save from Igor Thiago.

Arsenal took the lead in the 61st minute through Madueke, who soared above Rico Henry and nodded Piero Hincapie's ball back across goal and into the net.

Brentford deservedly levelled 10 minutes later, however, when Michael Kayode's long throw was flicked to the back post where Lewis-Potter sent a thunderous header into the top corner.

The draw was a fair result and lifted Arsenal on to 57 points from 26 games, four ahead of Manchester City.

Brentford are seventh on 40 points, four behind fifth-placed Chelsea and remain on course to qualify for European football for the first time.

Their coach Keith Andrew told reporters: "I'm not going to speak about that. There are 12 games left, but I do promise you we are going to attack every single one of them ... to see how much we can achieve this year." Agencie

