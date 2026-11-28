New Delhi: Chelsea will look to end their losing streak when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend on Friday, while Manchester United will aim to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Liverpool when they host Brentford on Saturday.

The weekend schedule features one match on Friday and three on Saturday, with fixtures spread across the two days due to midweek European commitments.

Chelsea, under Xabi Alonso, have endured a difficult run in the league, losing their last two matches. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland before the international break and were subsequently handed a 4-1 thrashing by Leeds United at home last weekend.

Alonso will receive a boost with midfielder Moises Caicedo returning to availability, offering greater strength and stability in the middle of the park. However, Chelsea will continue to miss Joao Pedro, whose absence is expected to affect their attacking options.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home advantage, with Liam Delap hoping to make an impression against his former club after leaving Chelsea. The striker will be keen to prove his worth and spearhead Forest’s attack against a Chelsea side looking to rediscover their form.

Manchester United will be under pressure when they host Brentford in Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as the club’s coach. United suffered a controversial 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend before drawing 2-2 away against Sporting Clube de Portugal in midweek.

Pochettino has expressed frustration over refereeing decisions in recent matches, but his immediate priority will be to improve United’s defensive organisation and secure a much-needed result.

Leny Yoro is available after his red card at Anfield was overturned on appeal, providing United with a defensive boost. However, Brentford are expected to pose a considerable challenge, with the visitors displaying organisation at the back and effectiveness in attack. United currently sit second from the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around.

Leeds United will host Coventry City on Saturday after consecutive victories lifted them to seventh in the table. Coventry, who appear to be settling into life in the top flight, will look to continue their promising campaign against an in-form Leeds side.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, face Aston Villa at home, hoping to end a five-match winless run. Villa have drawn their last three Premier League games but remain unbeaten in the league since their defeat to Nottingham Forest on September 12, making them a challenging opponent for Ipswich. IANS

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