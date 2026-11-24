LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino endured a disastrous start to his Manchester United tenure as his side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool after being reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz scored as Liverpool capitalised on Leny Yoro’s early dismissal to register a commanding victory.

Liverpool climbed to fourth with 21 points, while United remained 19th on eight points after 11 matches, with just one victory highlighting the scale of Pochettino’s rebuilding challenge.

The scale of Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within 13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United’s nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic volley, swivelling and firing home while turning his back to goal.

The goal had Liverpool fans chanting “Sacked in the morning!” at United’s new 54-year-old manager, who had arrived in England only four days earlier following his spell with the United States national team.

The Reds attacked in waves after the break and the 18-year-old Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute, sweeping home a cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest player to score in a Premier League match between Liverpool and United.

Pochettino is only the second of the Red Devils’ last 10 managers, including caretakers, to lose his first league game in charge after Erik ten Hag.

It was the joint heaviest defeat for a United manager in his first match in charge, according to Opta, equalling the 4-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers suffered by Lal Hilditch in 1926.

United’s winless league run is their worst since they went 11 games without a win between November 1989 and February 1990.

Liverpool, meanwhile, ran roughshod over United all afternoon, recording 27 shots — including a remarkable 12 on target — to their visitors’ 11, and had 15 corners to United’s five. Agencies

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