Premier League: Dominant Brighton & Hove Albion win 3-0 at 10-man Everton

LONDON: Danny Welbeck scored one goal and set up another as Brighton & Hove Albion eased to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Everton on Saturday, in a perfect start for the Premier League’s youngest ever permanent manager.

Kaoru Mitoma scored at the back post after excellent work from debutant winger Yankuba Minteh, before Welbeck added a second and Simon Adingra a third to underline Brighton’s superiority.

Manager Fabian Huerzeler, 31, will be delighted with a performance in which his side took their chances, in contrast to their hosts who were wasteful in front of goal.

Right back Ashley Young was sent off midway through the second half as Everton’s final season at Goodison Park before they end their 132-year stay and move to a new stadium on the banks of the river Mersey got off to the worst possible start.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for his side with a late equalizer as they drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Forest took the lead in the 23rd minute when defensive midfielder Ryan Yates’ close-range shot was parried by goalkeeper Neto and Chris Wood reacted quickly to slot the ball home.

The hosts looked comfortable but Bournemouth equalised in the 86th minute when Semenyo smashed the ball in from close range.

Joelinton’s goal earned Newcastle a 1-0 win over promoted Southampton in their first game of the Premier League season at St James’ Park, despite going down to 10 men in the first half.

Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute for retaliating after a foul by Ben Brereton Diaz but the visitors failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, and Newcastle took the lead just before the break.

Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy’s poor attempted pass to Jack Stephens was pounced on by Alexander Isak who played the ball across the box and Brazilian Joelinton took one touch before drilling his shot low into the corner of the net. Agencies

