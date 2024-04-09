Premier League: Everton handed two-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR)

Liverpool [UK]: Everton have been docked two points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Before the points deduction, Everton comfortably sat in the 15th spot in the Premier League table four points clear of the bottom three.

After the deduction, Everton dropped to 16th with 27 points just two points and two places above 18th-placed Luton.

In January 2024, Everton were charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23.

The club released an official statement on Monday to announce the two-point deduction which read, “The matter was referred to a Premier League Commission, which has today announced Everton will receive an immediate two-point deduction. While the Club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the Club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the Club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the Club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.”

This marked the second time, Everton had points deducted for breaching PSR. In November 2023, Everton were handed 10 10-point deduction for exceeding permitted losses by £19.5m over a period ending with the 2021/22 season. However, following a successful appeal it was reduced to six points. Everton also confirmed that they “have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision.”

In January 2024, along with Everton, Nottingham Forest also received a four-point deduction for breaching PSR and have appealed against the decision. (ANI)

