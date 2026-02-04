Premier League: Habib Diarra leads Sunderland’s charge

LONDON: Sunderland’s record signing, Habib Diarra, began to pay back his fee with a leading role as the host easily beat struggling Burnley 3-0 on Monday night to move up to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Diarra’s ninth-minute shot took a deflection off Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe, and although initially credited to the midfielder, it was later changed to an own goal.

But Diarra, freshly returned from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, made sure of his name on the scoresheet with a close-range effort in the 32nd minute, his first goal for Sunderland since his move from Strasbourg in a reported club-record 30-million-pound ($40.99 million) deal.

Chemsdine Talbi scored in the 72nd minute with a curling long-range strike from outside the penalty area to seal a comfortable victory for Sunderland, which remains the only side yet to lose a home game in the Premier League this season.

It was never under much threat from Burnley, which remains second from bottom in the standings, 11 points from safety, and is now without a win in its last 15 league outings as it faces relegation.

Sunderland’s opening goal at a rainy Stadium of Light, in front of 46,370, had Diarra get away a shot after Brian Brobbey had set him up with a clever touch, and the effort took an unfortunate deflection off Tuanzebe.

TV replays showed Diarra’s shot was going wide before Tuanzebe’s deflection, so after some 15 minutes, it was amended to an own goal, following review by the Goal Accreditation Panel. Agencies

Also Read: International Cricket Council confirms T20 World Cup warm-ups schedule