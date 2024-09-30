Premier League: Liverpool win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers to go top

London: Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s late kickoff.

Ibrahim Konate put Liverpool ahead with a header from a Diogo Jota cross just before halftime, but Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized for Wolves following a mistake by Jota.

The home side’s joy was short-lived as just five minutes later Mo Salah scored the winner from the penalty spot after a foul by Nelson Semedo.

Leandro Trossard scored twice, with his second coming deep into injury time, as Arsenal overcame a second half hiccup to win 4-2 at home against Leicester City.

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer had a day to remember as he scored all four goals in their 4-2 win at home against Brighton.

In a frantic round of fixtures in the Premier League, Everton secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Alongside the Toffees, Fulham kept a clean sheet as they registered a 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest while West Ham and Brentford played out a draw.

Dwight McNeil’s superb double saw Everton come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The Blues got off to the worst start possible when, from a recycled corner, Marc Guehi prodded home from close range to put Palace ahead inside 10 minutes. IANS

