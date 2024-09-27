League Cup: Liverpool hammer West Ham United; Teen stars for Arsenal

LONDON: Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals apiece as holders Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday to cruise into the fourth round of the League Cup in another solid performance from Arne Slot's side.

Mohamed Salah was also on target for Liverpool who fell behind and endured some nervy moments before pulling away for a comfortable victory.

"I do feel like in most parts of the game we had control," Slot said. "We had a large part of ball possession, particularly in the first half."

Arsenal crushed third-tier Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in the evening's other League Cup tie.

West Ham -- who were reduced to 10 men when Edson Alvarez was shown a second yellow card in the 76th minute -- opened the scoring at Anfield when Wataru Endo's attempt to clear a corner ricocheted off Jarell Quansah and past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher for an own goal.

The Hammers' celebrations were short-lived as Jota equalised four minutes later, leaping to head home Federico Chiesa's acrobatic volley.

Jota netted his second in the 49th minute when Curtis Jones slotted a reverse pass to the Portuguese player who scored into the bottom corner.

"It's important when you're down to get that (equaliser) as quick as possible and to score at Anfield, it's always special so happy to help the team," Jota told Sky Sports.

Talisman Salah made it 3-1 in the 74th when he knocked in the rebound off Alexis Mac Allister's shot, and then Alvarez was sent off two minutes later following a late challenge.

Gakpo added to Liverpool's lead with goals in the 90th and 93rd minutes, his first a fantastic strike from 17 yards out after a one-two with Darwin Nunez.

The Reds captured a record 10th League Cup title last season, manager Juergen Klopp's final trophy with the team before he stepped down at the end of the campaign.

New manager Slot has barely missed a beat. The Reds sit a point behind Manchester City in second in the Premier League after five games. They also opened their Champions League campaign with a victory over AC Milan last week.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri scored twice -- the 17-year-old's first goals for the club -- while Raheem Sterling netted his debut goal for the Gunners. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz also scored at the Emirates Stadium, while Aaron Collins netted Bolton's lone goal.

On the heels of a hard-fought 2-2 league draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shuffled his side, giving Nwaneri and 16-year-old keeper Jack Porter their first starts.

Declan Rice opened scoring with a goal from 18 yards out in the 16th minute before Nwaneri made his presence felt in the 37th, latching onto a cross from Sterling to finish into an empty net from close range.

Nwaneri netted his second of the night soon after the break when West Ham were caught trying to play out from the back and Rice found the teenager who finished from just inside the penalty area.

Sterling, on loan from Chelsea, and Havertz put the game out of reach with goals in the 64th and 77th minutes. Agencies

Also Read: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern put nine past Zagreb: Liverpool beat AC Milan

Also Watch: