Premier League: Managerless Chelsea Snatches Draw, Man City's Title Hopes Falter

LONDON: Enzo Fernandez dealt a massive blow to Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes with a 94th-minute equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw for managerless Chelsea at the Etihad.

Tijjani Reijnders had blasted City into a deserved half-time lead, but it lost central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to injury in the second half and then blew two points in the dying seconds when Fernandez prodded in at the back post.

A point is only good enough to edge City back above Aston Villa in second on goal difference, and leaves it six points adrift of leader Arsenal.

Chelsea was under the caretaker charge of the club’s under-21 coach Calum McFarlane after parting ways with Enzo Maresca on Thursday.

The Blues have won just once in their last eight league games to slip to fifth in the table, but got their reward for a spirited second-half display to close within three points of the top four.

City was able to welcome Rodri back for his first start since early October, and the Spaniard quickly showed why he was crowned the world’s best player before suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in September 2024. Agencies

Also Read: Assam Hosts 19th Senior Inter District Men's Kho Kho Championship