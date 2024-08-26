Premier League: Manchester City give lesson to Ipswich Town, Arsenal take important win

London: Manchester City needed just four minutes to wake Ipswich Town up from a dream start and bring them crashing back to reality at the Ethiad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich impressed for an hour against Liverpool last weekend and took a seventh minute lead when Sam Szmodics scored with a low shot, reported Xinhua.

Their time in dreamland lasted the five minutes needed for Erling Haaland to level from the penalty spot, and two minutes later Kevin de Bruyne put City ahead, before turning provider for Haaland to make it 3-1 after 16 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in complete control against their newly promoted rivals and Ilkay Gundogan made his return to action in the second half, before Haaland completed his tenth Man City hat-trick two minutes from time.

Elshwhere, second half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey gave Arsenal a 2-0 win away to Aston Villa.

The home side saw Ollie Watkins miss a great first half chance to put them ahead, but after the break, substitute Trossard scored from a Bukayo Saka pullback, and Partey assured a big win with a low shot from outside the area. IANS

Also Read: Joao Pedro nets stoppage-time winner against Man U, helps Brighton maintain Premier League lead

Also Watch: