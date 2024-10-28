Premier League: Manchester City move top as early Erling Haaland strike secures win over Southampton

London: Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday and put the pressure on Liverpool, who visit Arsenal on Sunday night. Erling Haaland slammed the ball into the roof of the Southampton net after just five minutes, but despite a host of chances, Pep Guardiola’s side could not add to the score.

The win lifts City two points clear of Liverpool and six ahead of Arsenal, who are fourth after Aston Villa and Bournemouth drew 1-1. IANS

Also Read: UEFA Champions League: Big wins for Manchester City, Barcelona; Atletico stunned

Also Watch: