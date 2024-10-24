Champions League: Real Madrid snatch comeback win; Arsenal survive, Juventus fall to Stuttgart

Madrid: Real Madrid fought back from two goals down as Vinicius Jr grabbed a hat-trick in a thrilling 5-2 win over visitors Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

In a rematch of last-season's final, Dortmund lit up the game with a two-goal blitz around the half-hour mark from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens to silence the Bernabeu crowd.

However, the champions were livelier after the break and broke Dortmund's resistance with Antonio Ruediger's header on the hour before Vinicius equalized with a close-range strike.

Lucas Vazquez put Real ahead in the 83rd with an unstoppable strike after a counter-attack and Vinicius, with two pieces of individual Brazilian brilliance, wrapped up the win to leave his side level with Dortmund on six points from three games.

Arsenal needed an own goal to seal a scrappy 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk as they made it two wins out of three in the Champions League to soften the blow of their first domestic league defeat of the season at the weekend.

The hosts missed a penalty in the second half and squandered a number of decent chances, but the reality was they never found top gear and had to withstand some late pressure from their Ukrainian opponents.

Aston Villa overcame Bologna 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from John McGinn and Jhon Duran as the home side extended a perfect start to their first Champions League campaign in 41 years to three victories.

Villa's win put them provisionally top of the table in Europe's elite club competition with nine points and are yet to concede. Bologna have one point after a draw and two losses.

Paris St Germain have scored just one goal of their own in three Champions League games after failing to find a suitable replacement for Kylian Mbappe, leaving the Ligue 1 champions with four points and facing a daunting schedule.

In Tuesday's starting lineup against PSV Eindhoven, PSG did not have one player who had scored more than 15 goals in a season during their career and had to rely on fullback Achraf Hakimi to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw.

It was Luis Enrique's side's second goal in three champions League games after an own goal earned them a last-gasp 1-0 win over Girona in the first round of matches in the 36-team league.

Girona goalscorer Juanpe said it was a dream come true as the Spanish side finally managed to get three points on the board in their maiden Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Slovan Bratislava.

AC Milan secured their first points in the Champions League this season with a 3-1 home win over Belgian champions Club Brugge as Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders scored twice in the second half.

VfB Stuttgart claimed an impressive 1-0 win at Juventus on Tuesday thanks to El Bilal Toure's stoppage-time strike as the hosts suffered their first loss this season. Agencies

