TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media T20 Cricket Tournament: ASJA face Media Management in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) will take on Media Management in the final of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media T20 Cricket Tournament at the NF Railway Stadium on Tuesday.

ASJA booked their place in the summit clash on Monday with a thumping 150-run victory over Out Station Media, while Media Management marched into the final after registering a convincing nine-wicket win against Guwahati Press Club in another one-sided contest.

The opening match of the day witnessed a dominant all-round display from ASJA. Skipper Rajdeep Das led by example with a fluent half-century and was well supported by Abuddin Khan, who also struck a composed fifty. Dipen Gohain added the finishing touches with a blistering 42 off just 20 balls, while Diganta Deka impressed with the ball, returning remarkable figures of two wickets for four runs.

Elected to bat, ASJA posted a formidable 201 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rajdeep Das and Naba Jyoti Gohain provided a solid start, putting on 65 runs in just 6.4 overs. Naba Jyoti chipped in with a valuable 34 off 30 balls, including five boundaries.

Rajdeep continued his classy knock to score 55 off 36 balls, striking six boundaries. Abuddin remained not out on 51 off 39 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six, while Dipen’s late onslaught featured seven boundaries and a towering six.

In reply, Out Station Media collapsed under pressure and were bundled out for 51 runs in 10.3 overs.

In the second match, Guwahati Press Club were bowled out for 123 on the penultimate ball of their innings. Openers Mriganka Jyoti Sarma and Nayan Pratim Kumar gave a steady start, adding 48 runs, but Media Management tightened their grip once the opening stand was broken.

Mriganka emerged as the top scorer with 23 off 29 balls, which included four boundaries and a six, while Robin Das contributed 21. The Media Management bowling attack was led by Subham Tarafdar and Binay Basfor, who picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Media Management faced little difficulty, reaching 124 for 1 in 16.2 overs. Amit Das anchored the chase with an impressive unbeaten 59 off 44 balls, studded with eight boundaries and a six. Opener Ranji Sangmai remained not out on 34 off 49 balls, hitting three boundaries.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by former first-class cricketer Rajesh Borah in the presence of ASJA working president Sushim Ghosh and secretary Imtiaz Ahmed.

