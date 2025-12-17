Premier League: Manchester United, Bournemouth in thrilling eight-goal draw

LONDON: Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi struck late to salvage a point for his side in a 4-4 draw with Manchester United on Monday, capping a Premier League thriller that swung wildly from start to finish. Ruben Amorim's men squandered the chance to move level with fourth-place Chelsea in the standings, and instead are sixth on 26 points. Bournemouth are 13th on 21 points.

United looked set for victory after Bruno Fernandes, with a stunning freekick, and Matheus Cunha struck two minutes apart in the second half to make it 4-3.

Bournemouth's 19-year-old substitute Kroupi silenced United's fans just five minutes later when Alejandro Jimenez found him on the edge of the box in the 84th minute.

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens made an instinctive save with his right foot to stop a diving header from David Brooks in the sixth minute of stoppage time to preserve the draw. Each side had nine shots on target in a game that will go down as a classic, with end-to-end action. As the final whistle blew after 100 exhausting minutes, it was hard to say whether either team left feeling satisfied. (IANS)

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Andhra Pradesh ends Jharkhand’s nine-match winning streak