UEFA Women’s Champions League: Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal secure easy wins; Man U lose

LONDON: Barcelona shrugged off the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati to beat Benfica in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday night. Chelsea coasted to a victory, too.

Three-time winner Barcelona maintained control of the league phase standings with a 3-1 home win.

With Bonmati sidelined with a leg fracture, Ewa Pajor put Barca into an early lead only for Chandra Davidson to level for the Portuguese side seconds after the break.

Christy Ucheibe’s own goal, quickly followed by Laia Aleixandri’s deflected shot, kept Barca unbeaten ahead of next week’s closing league phase matches.

The score could have been far more lop-sided but for a sterling performance by Benfica goalkeeper Lena Pauels, who also denied Alexia Putellas from the spot.

Eight-time champion Lyon moved into second on goal difference, Melchie Dumornay’s second-half double helping it beat debutants Manchester United 3-0.

English champion Chelsea moved past Juventus and into third, two points adrift, with a 6-0 rout of Roma to ensure its progress into the knockout stage.

Chelsea extended its unbeaten run in the group or league phase of the competition to 23 matches.

A goal and assist in the first half from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd set up the victory at Stamford Bridge, while Sjoeke Nusken, Maiko Hamano and Wieke Kaptein were also on target, with Lucy Bronze’s inch-perfect chip being the cherry on the cake.

Paris FC earned bragging rights over its well-heeled but eliminated city neighbour Paris Saint-Germain as a 1-0 win at Norwegian side Valerenga ensured its place in the playoffs.

Fiamma’s late stunner salvaged Atletico Madrid a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich.

The four highest-placed sides in the table will progress automatically to the quarterfinals, with fifth to 12th entering a two-legged playoff in February to secure a last-eight berth.

Defending champion Arsenal ensured at least a spot in the knockout play-offs on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Dutch side Twente. Agencies

