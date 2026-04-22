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Premier League: West Ham United edge away from relegation zone with crucial cushion

West Ham United edge two points clear of drop zone after 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace; Wolverhampton Wanderers relegated.
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London: West Ham United inched two points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three after a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation was confirmed.

West Ham sit 17th, on 33 points, and bottom club Wolves are now mathematically certain to drop to the Championship, while Palace are 13th on 43 points.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side knew a victory would open up a four-point buffer to rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but they had to settle for a draw after a tight contest at Selhurst Park. IANS

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