Endrick Inspires Lyon to Shock PSG 2-1, Blowing Ligue 1 Title Race Wide Open for Lens

PARIS: Brazil forward Endrick scored one goal and created another as Lyon won 2-1 against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to go third in Ligue 1 and boost its chances of Champions League qualification.

PSG’s fifth league defeat of the season left it one point ahead of second-placed Lens, with PSG having a game in hand. But PSG still has to travel to Lens in May, after the league postponed their game on April 11 due to PSG’s involvement in the Champions League.

Coach Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon leads fourth-placed Lille on goal difference with the top three gaining direct entry to the Champions League and the side in fourth entering qualifying.

Fonseca recently criticised Endrick following some mediocre performances and benched him against Lorient last weekend. Endrick came on and played a part in both goals in a 2-0 win. Agencies

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