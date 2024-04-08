Premier League: Arsenal ease past Brighton to return to top

Brighton: Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. With a victory, the Gunners have reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League table.

Brighton were unbeaten in their last 12 league matches coming into the game, but from the first whistle Arsenal created chances, and were rewarded when Saka converted a penalty after Gabriel Jesus was fouled.

Havertz finished from Jorginho’s cross in the second half to double the advantage before Trossard added gloss at the end with a breakaway third.

Arsenal made a quick start and should have gone ahead inside 63 seconds, only for Gabriel to head wide of a gaping goal after being found by Martin Odegaard’s free-kick.

Saka shot wide of the far corner and Gabriel Jesus was denied by a firm stop from Bart Verbruggen as Arsenal continued to probe, and the Gunners made the breakthrough shortly after the half-hour mark.

Julio Enciso went close to levelling in spectacular fashion shortly before half-time, but David Raya was able to claw his dipping strike away from the top-left corner. Arsenal made Raya’s good work count in the 62nd minute – Jorginho getting to the byline and squaring for Havertz, who duly tucked in.

Having replaced Saka, Trossard tried his luck from distance soon after, but Verbruggen was equal to the Belgium international’s low strike.

Brighton’s goalkeeper could do little to prevent Trossard from making it 3-0 in the 86th minute, though, with the winger keeping his cool in a one-v-one and lifting home a delicate finish to further compound his old club’s misery. IANS

