Prenelan Subrayen picks five as South Africa-A take first-innings lead on Day 2

BENGALURU: South Africa-A off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen gave the host a taste of its own medicine with an outstanding five-wicket haul (5/61), helping his side seize a 75-run first-innings lead on day two of the first multi-day match against India-A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds on Friday.

Resuming the day at 299 for nine, the visitor was bowled out for 309 in the sixth over of the morning when medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar’s toe-crushing yorker shattered Okuhle Cele’s stumps.

India’s reply began with a surprise, as Sai Sudharsan walked out to open alongside Ayush Mhatre. From the outset, Mhatre oozed confidence, driving a couple of boundaries through the covers and a crisp square drive that raced to the fence.

Mhatre dictated the tempo, finding gaps with ease, as India cruised comfortably to 71 without loss at lunch.

After the interval, it was all Subrayen — he broke the 90-run opening stand with an innocuous short ball, as Mhatre’s flick went straight to midwicket.

Devdutt Padikkal followed soon after, mistiming a shot to mid-off to gift Subrayen his second.

Rishabh Pant, true to his trademark style, charged down the track to his first delivery but missed completely. He got off the mark moments later, however, thumping a fuller delivery over mid on. But his stay proved short-lived — a short of a length delivery off Cele surprised him, drawing an uncertain poke that lobbed to gully.

Rajat Patidar was bowled through the gate by Subrayen and India-A slipped to 159 for five at tea.

Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar were the next to depart — Kotian falling to Subrayen and Suthar to seamer Tiaan van Vuuren. Ayush Badoni and Anshul Kamboj offered some resistance, adding 36 runs for the eighth wicket, before both fell to Lutho Sipamla.

Subrayen then returned to complete his well-deserved five-for, dismissing Khaleel Ahmed to wrap up India-A’s innings, as SA-A ended the day at 30 without loss, 105 runs ahead. Agencies

